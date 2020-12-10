ANDOVER — Five more residents of a local senior citizens home have died because of a COVID-19 outbreak there, raising the total number of deaths at the facility to 12, health officials said.
The facility says, however, that increased health and safety measures at the home are working because the spread is stopping.
For more than a month, staff and residents at Atria Marland Place have been battling COVID-19. As of late November, the virus had killed seven residents. Since then, five more residents died from the disease, health officials said.
The virus also infected 52 other residents and 22 employees at the home, a spokesperson for Atria Senior Living said in an email.
The latest round of testing at the facility showed no further increase in COVID-19 cases, said Thomas Carbone, Andover’s director of health.
"They completed another full building test last Tuesday (Dec. 1) ... and nobody tested positive then,” he said, “and that is always a good sign."
The week before that — the week of Thanksgiving — there were only two new cases at the facility, Carbone said. The facility is waiting for results from tests conducted this week for all residents, employees and aids of the home — a total of 154 people — officials said.
"If that (testing) comes back negative again, they will be working with the state to look into easing their restrictions up,” Carbone said.
Nine residents and three employees still have COVID-19 symptoms, Atria Senior Living officials said.
"Since the pandemic began, our life’s work has been to keep it out of our communities," wrote Kymberly Codair, regional vice president of Atria Senior Living, in a prepared statement. "Every mask, every glove, every COVID-19 test, every minute of quarantine, every meal delivered, every Facetime chat with a family member, and every other infectious disease protocol has been a weapon in the war against COVID."
During the pandemic, senior facilities like Atria at Marland Place have been hit particularly hard once the virus was detected among residents or staff members. Carbone stressed that "senior care facilities house our most vulnerable population, so people really need to be careful if they have the ability to go in,'' and visitors must be careful to protect people living there.
He said visitors provide such protection by wearing masks, practicing social distancing and washing their hands. Those habits are good in every aspect of life as the pandemic continues to surge, he said.
Despite the outbreak at Atria at Marland Place being subdued, COVID-19 cases in Andover overall continue to increase, health officials said.
"The numbers are climbing very quickly and they continue to be mainly numerous people in the same household testing positive," Carbone said.
"Numbers climbed a week after Thanksgiving as we expected,'' he said. "I will blame that on gathering and travel. We've seen the same pattern after every holiday since Labor Day.''
When numbers of cases increase, they tend not to go back down, Carbone said.
"If it spikes, it may stay steady for a few weeks, but spread like this is exponential," he said. "You aren't infecting one person to one person. You are likely infecting multiple (people).''
In the first four days of December, 116 people townwide tested positive for the virus, Carbone said.
"If that average continues for the rest of the month, that's going to put us on track to have 900 positive cases this month alone," he said.
Carbone also reminded people if they need to get tested, they must remain at home until they get the results back. He offered another reminder: A person needs to quarantine for 10 days after they have close contact with someone who is infected.
Carbone also urged people to stay home as much as possible to help stop the spread.