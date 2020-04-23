LAWRENCE — The COVID-19 coronavirus continues to take its deadly toll at Mary Immaculate Health/Care Services, which now reports 41 residents have died there in the past month.
All of the residents who did not survive at the 172 Lawrence St. skilled nursing facility had other medical issues, a spokesperson said.
"It's important to remember however, that by definition, residents in skilled nursing facilities have underlying health conditions," said Karen Sullivan, a Mary Immaculate spokesperson.
The facility is one of the largest in the state, caring for as many as 231 residents daily.
As of Wednesday night, Lawrence had reported 51 COVID-19 deaths, including the 41 at Mary Immaculate, according to officials.
"COVID-19 seems to be particularly vicious for frail seniors, and our hearts and prayers are with these families," Sullivan said.
There had been 29 COVID-19 deaths at Mary Immaculate as of Saturday, April 18, according to Sullivan.
Nursing and adult care facilities are considered accelerators for the virus because “residents who are generally vulnerable to complications from the virus are even more so in an enclosed environment like a nursing home,” according to information provided by the state Department of Public Health.
Massachusetts has 383 nursing homes, 255 assisted living residences and 62 rest homes, according to DPH. Living there are approximately 38,000 people in nursing and rest homes, and 16,500 in assisted living facilities.
Statewide as of April 22 there had been 1,205 COVID-19 deaths reported in longterm care facilities and 7,721 residents or healthcare workers in longterm care facilities who tested positive for the virus, according to DPH statistics posted online.
Sullivan said the 41 COVID-19 deaths occurred at Mary Immaculate since March 26. She said other residents there have also died during that time frame who did not test positive for the virus.
A no-visitation policy is in place with the exception of "compassionate care," she said.
"Family members are able to be with their loved ones when they are actively dying. It is a new norm, however. We have to limit large gatherings and have family members wear (personal protective equipment)," she said.
Sullivan previously said the impact of COVID-19 and attributed deaths has been significant on staff.
“In skilled nursing facilities, employees care for residents for days, weeks, months and often years. At Mary Immaculate, these bonds are strong and often our staff consider residents their family,” she said.
Mary Immaculate is a faith-based organization, she noted.
"We ask for support during this difficult time and prayers for the end to this international pandemic,” said Sullivan, noting they are working closely with state agencies.
The National Guard has assisted with COVID-19 testing at Mary Immaculate.
