LAWRENCE — The coronavirus pandemic has now claimed its first two victims in the city.
Mayor Daniel Rivera confirmed Friday night that a man and a woman, both over the age of 70, died from COVID-19. One died Thursday night while the other succumbed Friday, he said.
The information came from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the mayor said. The state did not provide any further details Friday, he added.
So far, Lawrence has had by far the largest number of COVID-19 cases in this area. The city had 241 reported cases as of Friday. Haverhill had 84 while Methuen reported 94 coronavirus cases.
North Andover reported 41 cases and Andover had 31 residents who had contracted the disease.