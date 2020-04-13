NORTH ANDOVER — Two residents have died from the coronavirus, according to town health officials.

The deaths occurred within the last few days, according to Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues.

She did not know exactly when they died when contacted by The Eagle-Tribune on Monday evening.

These were the town’s first deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

Both victims were elderly and had pre-existing medical conditions, Murphy-Rodrigues said.

Eighty-seven North Andover residents have been infected by the coronavirus in the last month.

Forty have already recovered while 45 are still sick, according to the town’s Health Department.

