NORTH ANDOVER — Two residents have died from the coronavirus, according to town health officials.
The deaths occurred within the last few days, according to Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues.
She did not know exactly when they died when contacted by The Eagle-Tribune on Monday evening.
These were the town’s first deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
Both victims were elderly and had pre-existing medical conditions, Murphy-Rodrigues said.
Eighty-seven North Andover residents have been infected by the coronavirus in the last month.
Forty have already recovered while 45 are still sick, according to the town’s Health Department.