NORTH ANDOVER — Merrimack College has placed one of its dorms under quarantine after 16 students tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19, officials at the school said.
One other student tested positive for the virus last week, officials said.
According to an announcement college officials sent to students, teachers and staff, Merrimack placed all students who live in Monican Hall on quarantine as of 8 a.m. Tuesday after five students tested positive for the virus.
Through continued testing, an additional 11 students who live at Monican Hall tested positive as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, college officials said.
The 16 positive cases identified Tuesday follow a single positive case in Monican Hall identified last week, totaling 17 cases in the last seven days, college officials said.
As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, all 266 students who live in Monican Hall were in isolation or quarantine, college officials said. More than 250 of them are quarantining off campus, in accordance with Merrimack's COVID-19 policy, officials said.
The remaining Monican Hall residents who are quarantining or isolating on campus are doing so in quarantine spaces designated by the college.
Monican Hall is empty and will be systematically and professionally cleaned and disinfected before anyone moves back in, officials said.
Merrimack officials said their goal is to minimize COVID-19 outbreaks by identifying positive cases and quarantining those who are infected to prevent the spread of the virus, thus preventing an outbreak in one area from spreading across the campus.
Over the past 10 days, the only residential students who have tested positive live in Monican Hall, college officials said.
In an effort to quickly understand the impact of the positive cases in Monican Hall and to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, college officials said the following actions have been taken or will be taken over the next 24 hours to limit any spread of the virus:
Surveillance testing was done on more than 150 students who live in Monican Hall as they entered quarantine. The school is awaiting the test results.
All students who live outside Monican Hall and were scheduled to be tested on Thursday and Friday will need to be tested by 5 p.m. Wednesday at the campus testing center. Residential students were told to expect a message by 9 p.m. Tuesday about the time they should arrive for their testing on Wednesday. This testing is required, college officials said.
Students who live in Monican Hall should plan to remain off campus and in quarantine for 14 days, or until the college contacts them with further information on additional testing and a return date.
Students affected should continue their courses remotely, college officials said, and work with their professors on ways to continue their studies while off campus, so their return to in-person class is seamless after their quarantine.
The college is open and classes remain on schedule.
College officials said they will continue to monitor the situation daily through surveillance testing and self-diagnostic symptom checking, and that they plan to update the college community with additional emails as the week progresses.