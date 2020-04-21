COVID-19 pushes long awaited murder trial

NORTH ANDOVER — Two years after Wendi Rose Davidson, 49, was discovered dead in the basement of her apartment, her loved ones are still bracing for her ex-fiance’s murder trial.
Court closures due to COVID-19 will extend the process, according to Carrie Kimball, a spokesperson for Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
Davidson’s family, namely her aunt Sandi Holmes, has been in Salem Superior Court during each hearing. She anxiously awaits the next, she said.
As milestones pass without Davidson —a mother of two boys— her family wonders when Brian Chevalier, charged with first-degree murder, will have to answer to a jury.
Holmes said recently she was prepared for action in early May, before COVID-19 cleared dockets of jury trials until at least May 4.
Kimball said the court is processing a joint request — from Chevalier’s defense attorneys and prosecutors — to continue to a later date.
The request is for “a trial assignment, not the trial itself,” Kimball said Monday.
She explained that the type of hearing is intended to “make sure there are no outstanding issues, such as motions or discovery.”
Meanwhile, Davidson's family is faced with a harrowing anniversary Tuesday.
Police announced the morning of April 21, 2018 — a Saturday — that Davidson’s upstairs neighbor at 50 Lincoln St. in North Andover found her unresponsive and apparently strangled just after midnight.
The Essex District Attorney's Office, North Andover police and the Essex State Police Detective Unit collaboratively investigated it as a homicide.
Within a week they tracked the man Davidson was engaged to earlier that year, Chevalier, now 53, and charged him with first-degree murder. Officials said at the time he fled to California from his home in Merrimack, New Hampshire.
Records show he was on parole in his home state after serving 14 years of a potential 30-year sentence for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend.
Chevalier has remained in Middleton Jail since being extradited to Massachusetts to answer to the North Andover murder charge.
A trial date will be set if both parties are prepared to move the case forward and the public health crisis allows.