LAWRENCE — Some 64 patients died of COVID-19 at Mary Immaculate Nursing/Restorative Center, based on the latest coronavirus data released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
The deaths at the 231-bed skilled nursing center represent more than half of the COVID-19 casualties in the city to date and one of the highest numbers of fatalities statewide.
As of Wednesday evening, Lawrence had 117 coronavirus deaths and 2,958 positive cases, according to DPH.
Other adult care facilities with high numbers of fatalities were the Leavitt Family Jewish Home in Longmeadow with 66 deaths and Courtyard Nursing Care Center in Medford with 60 deaths, according to DPH.
The new data didn't include the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, a state-run facility for elderly and ailing veterans. The 76 coronavirus-related deaths there is one of the worst outbreaks in the country, officials have said.
The Eagle-Tribune last reported on May 11 there were 48 COVID-19 deaths at the 172 Jackson St. nursing and adult care facility.
At that time, a spokesperson said all of the residents who had passed away from coronavirus had underlying health issues.
Sullivan on Thursday declined comment on the number of deaths. She said Mary Immaculate had a call with DPH planned for Friday morning.
Statewide, of the 6,500 deaths attributed to the virus, more than 4,000, or about 62%, were residents of nursing or rest homes, according to DPH data.
More than 80 such facilities in the state — about one out of five — have recorded at least 20 coronavirus-related deaths, according to DPH.
The state listing does not include deaths at assisted living facilities and publicly financed senior housing.
"We share the community's concern and heartbreak as we continue to work tirelessly to mitigate the devastating toll the COVID-19 virus is having on the frail seniors entrusted to us for care," said Sullivan, in previous statement.
Earlier this month, Sullivan said 70 staffers had tested positive for COVID-19, "which is reflective of the infiltration of the virus in the community," she noted.
More than two dozen had recovered and returned to work at that time.
All Mary Immaculate residents and staff have been tested with assistance from the National Guard. In early March, visitors and new admissions were prohibited due to COVID-19.
Sullivan has previously noted many patients stay at Mary Immaculate for extended periods of time, even years, and develop bonds with workers.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
Other COVID-19 deaths are area nursing and adult care facilities:
Wingate in Haverhill: 21
Sutton Hill Center, Andover: 5
Nevins Nursing and Rehab Center, Methuen: 11
Oxford Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Haverhill: 7
Penacook Place, Haverhill: 15
Royal Wood Mill Center, Lawrence: 16
Cedar View Rehab and Health Care Center, Methuen: 23
Bear Mountain Health Care at Andover: 13
*Source: Massachusetts Department of Public Health