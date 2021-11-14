NEWBURYPORT — The number of reported positive infections from COVID-19 in Amesbury and Georgetown rose by more than 60 in each community in the past two weeks, a steep increase that showed the impact of the coronavirus is continuing.
State Department of Public Health data released Friday said 63 positive cases were reported in Amesbury for the two weeks from Oct. 24 through Nov. 6, and 64 cases were reported in Georgetown — a community with about half the population of Amesbury — in the same period.
DPH reported cases in other Greater Newburyport communities for that two-week period were: Groveland, 15 positive cases; Merrimac, 22; Newbury, 19; Newburyport, 53; Rowley, 13; Salisbury, 22; and West Newbury, 8.
The state reported 3,708 new, confirmed cases in the previous 24 hours on Friday, bringing the total to 814,054 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
A total of 522 people were hospitalized in the previous 24 hours, including 131 patients in intensive care units, and 66 of them intubated.
There were 19 new, confirmed deaths reported, bringing the statewide total to 18,758, according to the DPH. There have been an additional 401 probable deaths reported.
As of Friday’s DPH report, there have been 1,356 positive cases of COVID-19 in Amesbury; 785 in Georgetown; 623 in Groveland; 497 in Merrimac; 410 in Newbury; 1,274 in Newburyport; 481 in Rowley; 766 in Salisbury; and 243 in West Newbury.