AMESBURY — Castle Island, Mighty Squirrel, Smuttynose, Mayflower Brewing and Barewolf Brewing are expected to be among the brewers and brands on hand July 24 at the RMA Craft Beer Fest.
The tasting event take places in the Lower Millyard at 31 Water St. and will be split into two sessions. Session 1 is from noon until 3 p.m. while Session 2 is from 3 to 6 p.m.
Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 day of the event, which takes place rain or shine. Tickets can be purchased at https://calendly.com/rma-craft-beer/2021-rma-craft-beer-fest?month=2021-07.
Beer, wine and cider will be available for tasting only and a DJ will play music throughout the day. A large tent will be set up along the Lower Millyard and food trucks will be available.
Tickets are nonrefundable and identification will be required to be admitted.