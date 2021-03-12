METHUEN — Methuen Co-operative Bank, at 243 Broadway, is closed Friday morning after a 59-year-old woman drove into the side of the brick building, according to police.
Sgt. Shawn Moore said the woman was leaving a shopping plaza on the opposite side of the road and lost control before hitting the bank.
The woman, whose name is not being released publicly, refused treatment by medical personnel at the scene, Moore said. The only passenger in the car was not injured, he said.
No other injuries were reported at the scene.
A police cruiser remained at the bank about 9:30 a.m. to steer people away from the area.
A bank worker said Friday morning that the building could be reopened to the public later in the afternoon.
Moore said an investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, and the driver was not immediately facing criminal charges.