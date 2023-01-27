ANDOVER — State police say one person was transported to Lawrence General Hospital with serious injuries after a crash Friday morning on Interstate 495 south, near Exit 99.
The collision involved a Toyota and a tractor trailer, with the driver of the Toyota brought to the hospital, according to troopers.
Traffic was backed up while first responded worked at the scene.
This story is developing. Check eagletribune.com for more information as it becomes available.
