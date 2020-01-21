Crash victim dies 

ANDOVER — Members of the community are mourning the loss of 22-year-old Gabriel Hernandez who died Monday night after spending about a week on life support.
Hernandez was thrown from a car during a January 13 crash in Methuen on Route 113.
Hernandez, who graduated from Andover High School in 2015, was a star baseball player who played short stop and was captain for the Andover High School Golden Warriors. His coach, Dan Grams said he was instrumental in Andover's winning of the Division I North Baseball title in 2014.
“He was one of the best players I ever had,” said Grams. “There's an expression from Ernie Banks 'it's a beautiful day out, let's play two.' Gabe was the type of baseball player that wanted to play all the time.”
He added, “I'm shocked. You talk about parents hating kids dying before they do and all my baseball players are like my kids.”
The loss of Hernandez, who is now remembered for his infectious smile, hit close to home for his teammates and friends, like Reid Bryant who was Hernandez's co-captain on the baseball team and friend since middle school.
“He was just always a fun kid, always made people laugh and supported everyone,” said Bryant. “He knew how to keep people up when they were down and he was there when they were going through stuff. He just cared about people.”