CHELMSFORD — State police have identified a man who died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday as Emerson Ortega, 22, of Lawrence.
A female passenger suffered serious injuries. The crash occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. between Exits 32 and 33 on the southbound side of Interstate 495 in Chelmsford
The 2012 Chevrolet Captiva driven by Ortega drifted of the road and crashed, according to a preliminary investigation by state police. No other vehicles were involved.
Troopers provided aid to the unidentified female passenger, who was transported by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital. Ortega was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident was reported through 911 calls. The two right lanes of the highway were closed for nearly three hours to enable troopers to investigate.
Troopers were aided by the state Office of the Medical Examiner, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and Chelmsford Fire and Emergency Medical Services.
All lanes were reopened by about 4:30 a.m. The crash is being investigated by Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the state police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction and Crime Scene Services sections.