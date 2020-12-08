Crash victim recalled as beautiful inside and out 

LAWRENCE — A young woman killed in a car crash last weekend was recalled as beautiful and bubbly by a relative.
"She always had a smile on her face and was always cracking jokes," said Tanya Hernandez of her niece, Gloria Maria Mendez, 18.
Mendez was pronounced dead at 6 a.m. Saturday after a single-car crash on Water Street, police said.
Mendez was the only person in the car, police said.
About a decade ago, Mendez came to Lawrence with her old sister Angela, now 19, from the Dominican Republic.
Mendez attended Phoenix School in Lawrence where she hoped to obtain her high school diploma, her aunt said.
She also worked as a cashier at Market Basket on Haverhill Street in Methuen where she had many friends, Hernandez said.
"I am still in disbelief she is not here with us," she said.
Arrangements are being handled by the Farrah Funeral Home of Lawrence. A wake is tentatively scheduled for Thursday evening.
Mendez will be buried in the Dominican Republic where her mother lives, Hernandez said.
"She was a beautiful person inside and out. She just had the biggest heart," she said.