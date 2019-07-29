Derry, NH - Joseph M. Simmons, 79, of Derry, N.H., passed away at his home, Sun., July 21, 2019. Joseph was born Aug. 11, 1939, in Haverhill, Mass., the son of the late Ernest and Ruth (Smythe) Simmons. He grew up in Haverhill, Mass., and attended local schools. Joseph later moved to New Ham…