HAVERHILL — The creation of a Merrimack River task force charged with monitoring the health of the Merrimack River, including combined sewer overflows from treatment plants polluting the river, has hit a snag.
In the 2020 state Senate budget, Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, passed legislation to create a Merrimack River District Commission, a combination of local stakeholders and representatives from state agencies, to assess the current health of the Merrimack and to map out strategies to ensure the health and safety of the river going forward.
Although unanimously passed by the Senate, language to establish the commission was eliminated after budget negotiations began with the House on the final conference committee report – despite the inclusion in the final report of $50,000 to fund it, DiZoglio said.
Now, DiZoglio, alongside fellow senators from the Merrimack Valley, is fighting to have the commission reinstated.
She, alongside Edward Kennedy, D-Lowell, Barry Finegold, D-Andover, Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester and James Eldridge, D-Acton, penned a joint letter to state Sen. Michael Rodrigues, D-Westport, chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, requesting that the legislation be moved to the Senate floor for consideration as soon as possible.
"This commission has been a priority of mine since the start of this legislative session, as I work to bring together stakeholders from all along the Merrimack to address issues around pollution, including discharge from combined sewer overflows (CSOs),” said DiZoglio. "We have never convened a diverse group of experts from various sectors to work together, agree on the basic facts, and advise the Legislature on how to proceed to restore our beloved river so that it may be here for future generations to explore and enjoy."
While the establishment of the commission was not included in the final Conference Committee Report, the final budget did include an amendment sponsored by DiZoglio for $100,000 toward a pilot program to notify swimmers and boaters of CSOs in the Merrimack. The program will utilize physical and virtual means to notify residents of potential CSO concerns, in the form of flagging and through a mobile app and website alerts.
“Recent reports have illustrated in stark terms that combined sewer overflows caused by outdated infrastructure pose a pervasive and reoccurring threat to the health of the Merrimack River,” said Kennedy. “The establishment of a Merrimack River District Commission would bring together stakeholders in communities that the river flows through to determine solutions to this issue and to preserve this vital natural resource into the future.”