LAWRENCE — Merrimack Valley Credit Union will host its ninth annual holiday celebration Saturday, Dec. 7, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at its corporate office, 500 Merrimack St.
The We Love Santa party is a free event open to local families. Every year, a team of elves works very hard to transform the corporate office into a winter wonderland and create a magical time for children.
MVCU’s event will feature treats and snacks, a dance contest, prizes, crafts, games and holiday-themed face painting. Children will also be able to meet Anna and Elsa from “Frozen” and take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Families planning to attend are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy for the credit union’s toy drive benefiting the Department of Child & Family Services of the Merrimack Valley.
For more information, visit mvcu.com/santa.
Windham Community Bands celebrate the season
WINDHAM — Windham Community Bands host a holiday concert Sunday, Dec. 8, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road. The concert features the Windham Concert Band, Swing Band and Flute Ensemble playing a variety of holiday favorites.
There will be sing-a-long offerings and refreshments served. A $5 donation is suggested and children are admitted free. Santa Claus will also make an appearance.
Christmas book sale planned
DANVERS — New England Author's Expo will hold a Christmas Book Sale Sunday, Dec. 8, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Danversport Yacht Club, 161 Elliott St., Danvers. This event is open to the public and admission is free.
About 30 authors will be attending this event, which is sponsored by Pear Tree Publishing pf Bradford in partnership with Rosstrum Publishing of Nashua. Visit online at newenglandauthorsexpo.com.
Women's City Club to meet
HAVERHILL — The Christmas meeting of the Women's City Club of Haverhill was postponed to Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. and will be held in the lower level of the Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton St.
Sue Festa, owner of Boston Caricatures, will create sketches of 22 women for them to take home.
While she works, members and guests will hold a Yankee “sweet’’ swap. Participants are asked to bring a wrapped gift of up to $11, including candy, note cards, fancy soaps, napkins or gift cards.
A brief business meeting will be followed by refreshments and then the holiday activities. There will be time for socializing.
New members are always welcome. Women come from towns throughout the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire. Membership applications are available at every meeting.
Contact jmrkd43@earthlink.net for more information
Tickets available to Christmas with MARK209
HAVERHILL — Nashville’s MARK209 will bring Christmas in four-part harmony to New England. Recently completing a West Coast tour, the popular quartet has scheduled 15 "Christmas from the Heart of Nashville" concerts during the month of December.
New Life Christian Assembly of God Church, 966 Main St., Haverhill, will host a concert Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. For information and tickets, call Dawn at 603-329-6047.
Additional local concerts during that week include Newmarket, Plaistow, Fremont, and Dover, New Hampshire, and Lebanon, Maine. For information and tickets for those concerts call Steve at 603-842-9794. Tickets for all concerts are $5 and concert-goers are advised to order ahead since most concerts last year were sold out.
Art classes offered
HAVERHILL — Haverhill seniors are invited to participate in a free art class at Wingate Residences of Haverhill, 10 Residences Way on North Avenue.
Learn to make an ornament for the holidays Thursday, Dec. 12, at 3 p.m. This class is offered free of charge to Haverhill seniors. Contact Kathy or Rita at 978-374-2390 to register. Reservations are required.