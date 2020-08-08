BOSTON — Lawmakers will huddle to work out differences between plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but critics worry that any proposal will drive up consumer costs and slow recovery of the state's pandemic-battered economy.
Last week, the state House of Representatives approved a sweeping climate change bill that puts Massachusetts on a path toward net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and sets targets for solar energy expansion, power grid modernization and energy efficiency.
The Senate approved an even more aggressive bill in January, before the coronavirus outbreak, also calling for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and deadlines for the state to impose carbon-pricing plans for the transportation sector, commercial buildings and homes.
Differences between the bills must still be worked out by a six-member conference committee, and advocates on both sides are gearing up for a behind-the-scenes fight.
Critics of the plans say they will raise energy prices and create other costs for businesses and consumers by limiting the kinds of appliances they can buy.
"Businesses are struggling to keep their doors open at this point," said Chris Carlozzi, state director for the National Federation of Independent Businesses. "Tacking on any additional costs would be very problematic."
He said environmental and energy policies that drive up costs would hold back the economy.
"We don't know how long recovery will take, so lawmakers should think very carefully about approving anything that increases costs," Carlozzi said.
Meanwhile, environmentalists are pushing for tougher rules to move the state away from its reliance on fossil fuels for heat and electricity.
"There's no doubt it's going to require a significant investment to achieve 100% renewable energy," said Ben Hellerstein of Environment Massachusetts. "But the longer we delay making this transition, the more costly and difficult it will become."
The state's 2008 Global Warming Solutions Act sets a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 80% below 1990 levels by 2050.
Gov. Charlie Baker and legislative leaders agreed to push for a "net-zero" carbon economy by 2050 where emissions from gas-guzzling vehicles and home heating oil are substantially replaced by electric vehicles and energy from wind, solar and other renewable sources.
To help accomplish that, the House and Senate proposals would authorize a carbon pricing system, such as the regional Transportation and Climate Initiative the Baker administration has championed.
Baker has scoffed at the idea of increasing taxes amid the pandemic, but he still supports the regional initiative that would be funded, in part, by increasing gas taxes.
The conservative Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance said plans being negotiated by lawmakers would be a "back door" to climate tax proposals that will drive up costs.
"The sheer amount of new and higher taxes, along with the increased layers of regulations, will position Massachusetts as the most expensive and highly taxed state in the country," said MassFiscal spokesman Paul Craney.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.