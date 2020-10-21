Crumbl Cookies opens at The Loop

METHUEN -- Cookie lovers get ready.
Crumbl Cookies is opening a new store near the AMC theater at The Loop.
The cookie chain, which has its headquarters in Utah, is holding a grand opening Thursday followed by Free Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
On Thursday, the gourmet cookie shop will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
On Friday, it will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight.
Over the last three years, Crumbl Cookies has expanded to 111 storefronts in 20 states, making it the 3rd largest brick-and-mortar cookie company in the nation, according to the company's Facebook page.
Crumbl has more than 120 weekly rotating flavors, four specialty cookies each week, along with the standard favorites — warm chocolate chip and chilled sugar. Cold milk and gourmet ice cream are also on the menu.
“Our first store opened in Logan, Utah during September 2017,” said Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl Chief Operating Officer and co-founder. “From day one, we’ve focused on bringing friends and family together over the best box of cookies in the world. Three years later, we are still committed to that mission.”
The Methuen store is the first one in New England.