NORTH ANDOVER — A Massachusetts State Police helicopter is exciting to look at, even when it’s standing still.
With a sleek tail, suspended camera and an instrument panel covered with dials, knobs and screens, just the sight of these machines can take the imagination soaring.
That was the idea behind a visit Saturday by Cub Scout Pack 63 from Haverhill to Lawrence Municipal Airport, where Scouts and their families got a chance to inspect one of five helicopters that are operated by the Air Wing of the State Police.
The visitors were first treated to a video screening inside the hangar that showed the chopper performing typical tasks, such as following bad guys from the air while directing Troopers on the ground. Some of these were filmed during the day, while others were seen through night vision lenses.
State Trooper Brian LeClaire, who handles the camera and other equipment in a helicopter while a pilot flies, introduced the video and answered questions afterward.
When the video was over, the real action started as the Scouts went out to where the helicopter was parked and sat in its cockpit, handled its controls, and stood on its skids.
Dominic Tannian, 6, said he liked the helicopter’s colors, and enjoyed pressing some of its buttons, then grinned from ear to ear when he tried on a high-tech pilot’s helmet.
Caleb Guy said he wasn’t sure if he would want to be a pilot, since he is only 9. Asa Fonseca, who is also 9, said the helicopter reminded him of a visit that Pack 63 recently took to the American Heritage Museum in Hudson, which has military equipment on display.
Norman Gagne, who has been leading Pack 63 for at least five years, noted, “The kids love stuff like this.” He said there are 24 Scouts in the pack.
Pack 63 is the last group of Cub Scouts in Haverhill, Gagne said, and since he and other parents have gotten involved, they have tried to keep the kids active and engaged.
Gagne said he has also made an effort to get the kids together throughout the pandemic, to battle their feelings of isolation.
“We could only meet outside, so we met in my backyard,” he said. “I had gone down to Harbor Freight, and I got those portable garages, and I set those up in my back yard for each den. We had a bonfire going. It was well ventilated. Some of the parents were saying this is the only interaction they were having with other kids.”
