LAWRENCE — A city group is looking for proposals to fund a variety of cultural activities — including virtual programs.
The Lawrence Cultural Council announced this week it's accepting proposals to fund "community oriented arts, humanities and science programs," said Patricia Mariano, council spokesperson.
The grants "can support a variety of artistic projects and activities in Lawrence including exhibits, festivals, field trips, short-term artist residencies, or performances in schools, workshops and lectures," Mariano said.
She stressed the proposals can include virtual ideas for safety due to the current pandemic.
The Lawrence Cultural Council is among 329 local cultural councils in 351 communities across the state.
Mariano explained the state Legislature provides an annual appropriation to the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency, which then allocates funds to every community.
Last year, the Lawrence Cultural Council distributed $96,400 in grants for projects that included the following: Feast of the Three Saints, Bread and Roses, Semana Hispana, Lawrence Public Schools Art Auction, Entertainment for the Elderly and "Jesus Christ Super Star," a Lawrence Public Schools production.
For guidelines and information, contact Mariano at (978) 620-3950 or by email at lawrenceculturalcouncil@gmail.com.
Application forms and more information on local cultural council programming is available online at mass-culture.org.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.