LAWRENCE — Jean Appolon Expressions, a contemporary dance company deeply rooted in Haitian-folkloric culture, hosted a community celebration recently in conjunction with Izizwe Dance Studio.
Students showcased choreography and dance styles in African, Haitian-folkloric, and Merengue on a Saturday afternoon at the Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center.
The Aug. 6 event marked the culmination of the 2022 Lawrence Summer Dance Institute, which is in its 16th consecutive year.
Sponsors included the Essex County Community Foundation, Eastern Bank and the White Fund sponsored the Final Celebration.
