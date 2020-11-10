LAWRENCE — The team at Lazarus House Ministries is able to spread their goodwill even further after learning 4-year, $100,000 grant from the Cummings Foundation has been elevated to a $250,000 grant paid over 10 years. The Lawrence shelter plans to use the money to sustain and expand services in its emergency shelter and Capernaum Place transitional housing programs.
Last year, 33 families and individuals moved from on from Lazarus House’s programs into long-term housing and improved their financial position by building income or reducing debt.
“This year has required us to adapt quickly to a rapidly changing landscape," Lazarus House Executive Director Jeff Hassel said in a statement. "Having a source of sustained funding takes us out of survival mode and into a place where we can move toward our long-term vision, even under challenging circumstances.”
Decorate a lamp pole
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce is looking to decorate downtown for the holidays is holding a lamp pole sponsorship program that is open to business and any other members of the community.
For $125, the Chamber will wrap a downtown lamp pole in garland and will also hang a sign that highlights your business and/or your name.
All sponsored street lamp poles are located on Merrimack Street, Washington Street, Wingate Street and parts of Essex Street and will be displayed throughout the holiday season. Sponsorship fees are $125 for one lamp pole; $200 for two and $250 for three.
For more information, contact Melissa Seavey at 978-241-2971 or melissa@haverhillchamber.com.
Downtown Christmas Stroll canceled; city tree planned
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce has canceled its annual downtown Christmas Stroll due to concerns for COVID-19. Proceeds from the Chamber's newly launched lamp pole sponsorship program will go towards purchasing lights for the city's Christmas tree, which will be placed at its traditional location in front of the Haverhill Housing Authority office in Washington Square. The tree is expected to be donated by a local family, however, there will not be a tree lighting ceremony as in past years.
"We were all hoping to hold these much loved events, but we are unable to do so because of restrictions on public gatherings," said Melissa Seavey, member relations specialist for the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce.