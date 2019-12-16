METHUEN — Methuen Walmart Manager Mylad Sands thought the stranger on the other end of the phone was joking at first, but the woman was serious about paying for everything on layaway before Christmas.
The caller, Ivette Korecki, is the vice president at a nearby TD Bank. She showed up to the Pleasant Valley Street Walmart on Monday afternoon with a check for $3,000 — the amount Sands told her customers cumulatively owed.
Half of the money was donated by 400 TD Bank employees across the region. The rest came from Market President of Retail Banking for Greater Boston and Rhode Island Mauro DeCarolis, who matched the amount collected by employees.
It was enough to pull off a holiday miracle.
“As Christmas was getting closer, Mauro and I wanted to do something big for the community,” Korecki said.
She met Sands for the first time Monday, as well as some others touched by the act of kindness.
Yahaira Santiago, 39, was among them. The single mother of five has worked at Walmart for the past seven years and was recently promoted to a support manager role, making her partly responsible for how the store operates.
“I’m trying to better myself and my family and move up in the company,” Santiago said.
She balances the full-time job with a high-school equivalency program, she said.
But the family only has one laptop and Santiago gave it to her daughter, who recently started taking classes at Northern Essex Community College.
Several months ago she put a Samsung laptop on layaway for herself.
Tears filled her eyes when she met Korecki and learned of the donation. The women hugged, both of them emotional while praising the other's efforts to do good.
“I can keep taking classes online now,” Santiago said. “This is just amazing. I am so thankful.”
Gina Muldoon of North Andover was nearby picking up an arcade game for her autistic son.
“I really wanted to buy this for him. He’s been in kind of a hard place lately,” she said. “I’m hoping that he’ll invite kids over to play the new game and be more social.”
Visiting town from Lowell, Josie Marte was at Walmart picking up some items on layaway for her dad.
“You think you’re having a hard time,” she said through tears. “And then someone helps like this.”
Sands, who has been at the helm of the bustling Methuen store for two years, said she has never experienced a donation like the one Monday.
Still, the day turned sweeter.
“I had a customer walk in here today and ask to pay for all of the layaway,” Sands said. “I couldn’t even believe it. I had to tell her it was already taken care of. There are good people out there. This is proof.”