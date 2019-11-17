HAVERHILL — Affordable health care, political bickering and immigration are among the topics on the minds of voters who will choose the next president of the United States, judging by the range of opinions shared over souvlaki, spinach pie and other Greek fare at the annual festival at the Holy Apostles Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church earlier this month.
There was strong support for President Donald Trump, both admitted and whispered by some, while a crowded field of would-be Democratic challengers has left many waiting for a front-runner to emerge.
Regardless of their choice, whether sticking with Trump for a second term or pining for someone to replace him, a handful of likely voters say they're dissatisfied with the tenor of the country's politics.
"There's no unity any more," said Stephen Ostrowski, 62, of Haverhill. "Everything is so divisive. It would be nice if (politicians) got back to working for the people."
"It'd be nice if everyone was friendly," said Roxann Carstensen, 64, of Bradford. "There's such a division among the haves and the have-nots, from minimum wage to health care. There's so much going on with fraud, corruption and nepotism. Wouldn't it be nice if we could all give ourselves raises and get the benefits that the career politicians get to decide to vote on for themselves? There's so many issues."
Constant criticism leveled at Trump, which evolved into an impeachment inquiry and now full-blown impeachment hearings by Congress, is emblematic of the divisiveness that bothers some voters.
"Instead of the constant criticism, let's concentrate on solving problems," said Anastasia Papaefthemiou. "Forget about the personality. Let's solve some issues."
Ted Vathally, 62, of Haverhill, whose father Thomas is the city's former mayor, said discord in D.C. has turned into a sideshow.
He puts blame on the news media.
"The press is horrible," he said. "It's not reflecting what's going on, not reporting on the core issues. The way the Democrats and Republicans handle themselves, as well as the House and the Senate, is terrible."
Serious topics
If the environment inside the Beltway is toxic, several people who turned up for the Greek Festival, a lively community event that usually draws crowds by the hundreds, pointed to serious concerns they hope that Washington will right itself and address.
The most repeated is health care, not its costs and a lack of access.
"It's always a big issue," said Verna Carbone, 101, born in Bradford during the Wilson administration, who now lives in Plaistow. "It costs so much. I think it's time for national healthcare."
Ostrowski agreed with her the sentiment.
"It's extremely expensive, and it's really messed up beyond all recognition, to be blunt," he said. "There's got to be a better way to find a quality plan at a reasonable rate. There's got to be a better system."
Shayna Leary, 28, of Haverhill, who runs a pet-sitting business, said the health care system is broken.
"In other countries people get to go without any cost," she said. "Here it's broken."
"I'd say Obamacare is a failure," said Leary, referring to the Affordable Care Act.
Others who declined to give their names also criticized the health care law passed during the Obama administration, pointing out his claim that adding millions of people to the health care system would lower their premiums did not come true -- nor did they keep their doctor, as he said they would.
Leary says the health care system is out of whack when people with allergies "pay through the nose" for an epinephrine injector, but drug addicts can get all of the overdose-reversing drug nalozone that they need.
Vathally, 62, a nursing home administrator, said immigration is a topic that needs to be addressed.
"It needs to be done the right way," he added. "The people have to come to the country legally, and they have to be properly vetted."
Joseph DiDonna, 28, an electrical engineer from Lee, New Hampshire, said he supports Trump's handling of immigration at the Mexican border with California.
He compared Trump's approach with what happens in Greece.
"Migrants going there have a hard time with a low chance of making it," he said. "Right now, there's added stress upon the U.S. Border Patrol to deal with all of this, and we're spending a lot of resources to deal with these things. (Trump) is trying to do it legally."
Right choice
Whether the right person to handle those issues is Trump or someone else, depends upon whom you ask.
Carbone, who voted for Hillary Clinton in the last election, said she won't back Trump.
"I think he's dishonest," she said.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts Democrat who consistently ranks first or second in polls among likely voters in the country's first primary in New Hampshire, fewer than three miles up the road from here, had some support among attendees of the Greek Festival.
So did Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who finished second to Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary.
Ostrowski, who wrote in Sanders' name during the last election, said he's ready to support him again.
"I think what (Democrats) did to him in the last election was awful," he said.
So does Leary, who did not vote in the last election but likes Warren, as does Papaefthemiou.
"Anything she can do to fix healthcare would help," said Leary.
Carstensen said the Democrats' front-runners, specifically former Vice President Joe Biden and Sanders, are too old.
She also faulted them for being disorganized.
DiDonna and Vathally said they're supporting Trump's reelection.
"When people ask me about the president, I ask them how their 401(k) is doing," said Vathally. "How's the employment picture look?
"What was the old phrase .. it's the economy, stupid?" he said. "How's the economy?"