LAWRENCE — A shooting victim found dead in a backyard Friday morning has been identified as a 25-year-old Lawrence man.
Edward Javier was pronounced dead after his body was found around 8:30 a.m. in the backyard at 461 Haverhill St., according to Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
Javier "suffered multiple gun shot wounds," Kimball said.
No charges were filed Friday in connection with his death.
The homicide remains under investigation by Lawrence Police and state troopers assigned to Blodgett's office.
