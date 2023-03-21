LAWRENCE — A city man suffered a single shot to the abdomen before he was pronounced dead at Lawrence General Hospital over the weekend, said Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker.
Christopher Garcia, 24, was identified as the man shot and killed after the incident on Walnut Street just before midnight Friday, Tucker said.
The shooting remains under investigation by members of the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the Lawrence Police Department.
Lawrence police received a series of 911 calls reporting shots fired and a man down in the area of 216 Walnut St., according to information released by Tucker's office.
Responding officers found Garcia suffering from a gunshot wound.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.