LAWRENCE — The man struck and killed last week by a commuter train has been identified as Casey King, 31, according to District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.
King was most recently living in a homeless encampment in the city, said Carrie Kimball, Blodgett's spokesperson, on Monday.
He was pronounced dead by Lawrence General Hospital paramedics after being hit by a commuter train Thursday afternoon, police said.
The accident occurred behind 65 Merrimack St., which is located near the intersection of Parker and Merrimack streets.
No foul play is suspected, authorities said.
