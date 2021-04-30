LAWRENCE — The woman who died in a major early morning crash Thursday has been identified as Gabriela Hernandez, 24, of Lawrence, according to District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
Hernandez was a passenger in a black 2011 Honda Civic that was struck by a gray 2006 Acura at intersection of Winthrop Avenue and South Union Street at 12:23 a.m., according to information released by Blodgett's office early Friday afternoon.
A Lawrence woman, 20, was driving the Honda Civic, and remains in a Boston hospital in critical condition, authorities said.
Hernandez was pronounced dead the scene.
The three occupants of the Acura, a 31-year old Lawrence man, a 29-year old Lawrence man and a 29-year-old Methuen man, were taken to Lawrence General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries after the crash, authorities said.
No charges have been filed at this time and the accident remains under investigation by Lawrence police, state police and Blodgett's office.
Authorities have not commented on the speed either vehicle was traveling at the time of the crash.
The city does have surveillance cameras installed at the intersection. Authorities are using video taken from the cameras as they investigate.
Police Chief Roy Vasque said "multiple cameras at different angles" are operated and monitored by the city at that intersection.
He said it "appears a motor vehicle struck another broadside sending both vehicles careening violently in different directions."
Investigators are looking to determine whether speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash — protocol consistent with any investigation involving a death, Vasque said.
Firefighters used two sets of the Jaws of Life to free the injured people from the mangled wreckage of the two cars.
