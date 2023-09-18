LAWRENCE — The death of a baby from Lawrence is under investigation.
The infant died Friday night after being brought to Holy Family Hospital in Methuen, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker's office.
The baby's gender and age are unclear.
No additional details are being released at this time pending a ruling from the medical examiner's office, according to Tucker's office.
