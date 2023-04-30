LAWRENCE — Authorities identified an 18-year-old Lawrence man as the victim of a fatal shooting early Sunday in which five other people were wounded.
Desiderio Arias of 128 Boxford St. was pronounced dead at Lawrence General Hospital after the 3 a.m. shooting at 5 Royal St., Apt. 3, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker.
Arias and the five others were shot at a party in the Royal Street apartment, police said.
Lawrence police responded to a disturbance call at the home and found the gunshot victims, Tucker said.
All six were taken to Lawrence General Hospital.
Two of the victims were flown by medical helicopter to Boston hospitals for additional treatment.
The shootings are being investigated by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the Lawrence Police Department.
Based on the initial investigation, the shootings are not believed to be a random act of violence.
