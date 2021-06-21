Daisies, Brownies hold Bridging Ceremony

METHUEN -- On June 14, members of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts Troop 82402 held their Bridging Ceremony, moving girls from Daisies to Brownies, and from Brownies to Juniors.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the girls worked together as a team to keep their troop going during a time of constantly changing guidance and restrictions.
The troop was able to meet in person, outdoors and virtually, and ran many of their own meetings online.
During the pandemic, they learned about the importance of pollination and farming, cyber security, safe hiking practices, space and Morse Code.
The scouts were also able to work with the Clean River Project this spring to help clean up Methuen’s waterways.
Next year, the troop will be able to meet fully in person again. Through their cookie sales, they have raised enough money to participate in archery and ropes courses, camping, and many other outdoor activities.
They are working toward service badges and the Junior Bronze award by developing programs that will serve the needs of their community.