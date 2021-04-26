METHUEN — Friends, family members and former teammates of Dan Ford joined city and school officials Friday afternoon to dedicate the turf field at Nicholson Stadium in honor of an individual who Athletic Director Matt Curran called a “great athlete but a better person.”
The ceremony, held under blue skies before nearly 100 people, had been scheduled for the prior week at the start of the Methuen-Dracut football game. But that game was postponed due to poor weather so the ceremony took on a more intimate tone as onlookers gathered on the field after a short ceremony led by Curran.
“Welcome to Dan Ford Field,” Curran said to loud cheers and whistles from the small crowd sitting in the stands. “While Dan was a great athlete, what stood out to me was his dedication.”
Ford, a 1988 graduate of Methuen High School, died April 7, 2009, after a two-year battle against a rare form of cancer.
As a high school athlete, Ford excelled as an all-star athlete in football, hockey and track. As a running back his junior and senior years, he ran for over 1,000 yards each season.
He was also a top quarter-miler on the track team and a Class B runner-up in his junior and senior years, running a personal best of 50.8 seconds. In his senior year, he was the anchor leg of the 4X400 state championship team and voted “Outstanding Male Athlete” at Methuen High.
In 1997, Ford was inducted into the Methuen High School Hall of Fame.
He was also a two-time Eagle-Tribune all-star for his prowess on the football field.
Mayor Neil Perry told the crowd that Ford was an “effervescent” presence and someone who “makes this community great.”
City Councilor Joel Faretra, who worked closely with the family and the school department to name the field after the all-star athlete, said while he didn’t know Ford personally, “I am proud to get this done for Dan and for the family.”
Mike Ford, his brother, thanked the crowd for attending and then called for a moment of silence in memory of Brianna McCarthy, a teacher and girls ice hockey coach who died suddenly recently, leaving students, staff and family members devastated.
Then, came the moment of truth as family members unveiled Ford’s football jersey number — 42 — and his name in huge letters on the sidelines facing the home bleachers.
“This was long overdue,” Curran said after the ceremony, as friends and well-wishers gathered on the field, taking photos and reminiscing about their friend, family member and teammate.
One of six siblings — all of whom attended Methuen High, Ford was remembered as a fighter on the field and later, when he came down with cancer.
“He was diagnosed with cancer at 38,” said his sister Beth, who was his caretaker right up until he died. “They said he would live for six months but he fought for two years. He fought ‘til the end.”
Mike Ford called the ceremony “beautiful. We are grateful. It was for my mother, Anne.”
His father, Ronnie, a former city councilor, died two years ago.
Anne Ford said it was “a wonderful tribute to him,” adding, “He was a real people person. He was on the quiet side, very easygoing. He just loved people.”
A teammate, Mike Drouin, played football, ice hockey and ran track with Ford, always coming in second.
‘“I was No. 2 to him,” Drouin laughed. “As a teammate, he was amazing. He always stayed calm, even in the biggest moments. We all could count on him.”