METHUEN — The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s nursing workforce in the Merrimack Valley have issued a notice that they intend to hold a one-day strike next week if negotiations aren't settled by then.
The registered nurses at the Methuen-based Dana-Farber satellite location announced Friday they will strike Sept. 27 unless the institute agrees to what they deem to be a fair contract that provides secure benefits and competitive pay.
“Our number one goal is to provide patients with the advanced cancer and blood disorder treatments they need,” said Kate Mitchell, a certified nurse practitioner of advanced oncology. “Dana-Farber has the resources to make sure nurses are empowered to provide that essential care and should settle a fair contract.”
Nurses are prepared to strike for 24 hours and picket in front of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute – Merrimack Valley, according to the notice. They have repeatedly tried to reach “reasonable compromises on key issues” with executives, according to Joe Markman, associate director of communications with the Massachusetts Nurses Association.
Markman said there will still be work on negotiations prior to the strike, in hopes it is not needed.
“Dana-Farber executives have left us with no other choice but to schedule a one-day strike to ensure nurses are properly valued and patients continue to have excellent cancer care available in Merrimack Valley,” Mitchell said.
Nurses from the satellite center in Methuen voted Aug. 3 in favor of the strike. Mitchell said the nurses at the satellite location at 5 Branch St. are paid 45% less than their Boston counterparts. They unionized with the Massachusetts Nurses Association in July 2022. Negotiations for the first collective bargaining agreement started in December.
Dana-Farber expanded to the Merrimack Valley in 2020, when it united its physician practices in Lawrence and Methuen into one outpatient location. The nurses were told they could not join the union, Mitchell said.
Boston’s Dana-Farber always has been unionized, according to Mitchell. A press release from 2020 on the Methuen-location opening called the satellite "an environment similar" to the Boston-location.
The currently proposed wage step scale, in which nurses earn more money for their years of experience, is about 22% less than the scale in Boston, according to Markman.
Compared to nurses at the North Shore Medical Center in Salem, Mass., Methuen Dana-Farber nurses in the top wage tier make $10.55 per hour less than their counterparts. They make $6.01 per hour less than their peers at Lawrence General Hospital, according to Markman.
Mitchell said nurses at Chestnut Hill Dana-Farber in Newton receive the same pay as the main campus Dana-Farber in Boston.
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute has also not codified benefits for the Merrimack Valley nurses in the collective bargaining agreement, meaning the employer could take away benefits at any point. Vacation times and retirement plans are also not equal to the nurses working in Boston, according to resources provided by Markman and Mitchell.
A spokesperson from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute previously said that each nurse “plays a vital role” and that the organization has been “negotiating in good faith.”
The nurses, however, disagree.
“We are prepared to strike if necessary to protect cancer care quality and access for Merrimack Valley patients,” said infusion nurse Kerrin Albert. “We would prefer that Dana-Farber executives simply meet the needs of our nurses so we can maintain a stable workforce, but instead they have put us in this position to fully exercise our rights as union members.”
The Merrimack Valley nurses associated with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute held an informational picket June 2. State Sen. Pavel Payano and state Rep. Ryan Hamilton were in attendance.
Hamilton wrote in a letter to Dana-Farber President Laurie Glimcher, M.D., that the nurses play "a vital role … but a lack of basic employment protections, the denial of equal retirement and benefits options, and a substantial gap in pay between nurses based in Boston and nurses based in Merrimack Valley are threatening the good work of these community members."
Methuen City Councilor-at-large D.J. Beauregard wrote a letter to Glimcher on Monday urging her and the institute to "bargain in good faith."
"Workers in Methuen are being short-changed because of the ZIP code in which they work," he wrote.
Beauregard urged Glimcher to return to the negotiating table to improve the Dana-Farber system overall.
Oncology nurse navigator Errin D’Arcangelo said, “On September 27, we would prefer to be with our patients, guiding them through treatment and knowing Dana-Farber truly values the care we provide. If Dana-Farber Merrimack Valley nurses are on the strike line September 27, it will be because Dana-Farber executives have refused to commit to competitive pay and secure benefits as part of a fair contract.”
