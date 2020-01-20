METHUEN — The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute will welcome its first patients to a new facility at 5 Branch St. in Methuen on Jan. 30, according to a hospital spokesperson.
The outpatient center will specialize in adult cancer and blood disorder care — the type of treatment that Merrimack Valley residents have historically traveled to Boston for, hospital officials said.
The new facility unites Dana-Farber’s current physician practice sites in Lawrence and Methuen into one hospital outpatient location, which is intended to offer more services and mimic Dana-Farber Longwood in Boston.
Located at what’s known as the Valley Office Park, Methuen’s Dana-Farber will have 24 exam rooms and 32 infusion bays.
Clinical trials and expanded patient support services will be offered, including genetic counseling, social work, and nutrition, according to hospital officials.
Those services will be provided in about 30,000 square feet of space on the third floor of the building. Renovations began in December 2018.
Hospital officials have touted the location’s access to many of Dana-Farber’s open clinical trials, like the ability to get genetic testing and meet with a genetic counselor to learn more about cancer risk based on personal and family history.
Staff will include registered dietitians with special training in oncology and integrative medicine, as well as licensed oncology clinical social workers for consultation, guidance and supportive counseling.
Dana-Farber’s next closest site offering similar services is in Londonderry, New Hampshire.