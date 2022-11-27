NORTH ANDOVER — They were rocking out to Aerosmith Saturday at Nancy Chippendale’s Dance Studio in North Andover.
But they were also raising money for Janie’s Fund, a nonprofit that was founded by Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler, who named it for the title character of his 1989 hit song, “Janie’s Got a Gun.”
While the song is about a girl who takes revenge for abuse that she has suffered, the nonprofit’s mission is to help real girls long before they reach a breaking point in their attempts to confront such difficulties.
“The emphasis of the programming that these funds will be directed to are young women and girls aged 17 to 22 who have grown up in the child welfare system and age out of the system at age 18, to help them transition to adulthood,” said Karen Carberry, executive director of the studio.
Nancy Chippendale’s Dance Studio was founded 44 years ago by the woman for whom it is named, who is still involved in its operation. Chippendale is the mother of Carberry and her two sisters, Kelli and Krissy, who also work at the studio, which has additional locations in Newburyport and Windham.
The studio teaches all kinds of dance, from ballet and jazz to tap, ballroom and hip hop, to dancers who range in age from 1 to 19.
This was the first dance fundraiser that Janie’s Fund has held and Chippendale’s was one of seven studios across the country to be invited to participate by Star Dance Alliance, a group that organizes dance competitions.
“It is growing into something bigger than we all dreamed it would be,” Carberry said. “It’s amazing.”
Saturday’s fundraiser opened with around 100 students watching a video of Steven Tyler, who explained the mission of Janie’s Fund, which operates two residences called Janie’s House where girls can live and get support. The studio also awarded scholarships to several dancers at the event.
Students then spent four hours dancing in four different workshops to unique choreography that featured a range of dance styles and a number of different Aerosmith songs, including “Walk This Way” and “Shut up and Dance” as well as “Janie’s Got a Gun.”
Prior to the Dance for Janie, the students raised money by creating profiles through the Janie’s Fund website, which they sent out to family and friends.
“Our studio raised over $33,000, and the event nationally raised over $160,000 for Janie’s Fund,” said Christine Connolly, communications director for Chippendale’s. “Donations can still be accepted at bit.ly/chippsdanceforjanie.”
The dancers included Kaiden Currie, a senior at Pentucket Middle-High School, who loves tap and has been dancing since he could walk.
“By participating in this event, I am advocating for the one out of every five girls who experience the trauma of abuse before the age of 18,” Currie said. “I’m using my platform and art form to raise awareness for this deserving cause.”
Juliana Miguel, a senior at Timberlane Regional High School who has been dancing for 14 years and favors jazz styles, also felt that the Dance for Janie was a chance to make a difference.
“I am participating in this event to use my voice in support of all young women,” she said. “I feel it is incredibly important to set an example for our younger dancers and community members to be advocates for themselves and others in need.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.