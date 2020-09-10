Dangerousness hearing Monday for man charged with injuring officer 

LAWRENCE — More than a week after his capture, a Lawrence man accused of hitting and seriously injuring a veteran Lawrence police officer remains behind bars.
Authorities said Luis Morales-Colon, 30, was at the wheel of a car that struck and pinned Officer Carl Farrington, 51, just before midnight on Aug. 3.
Police say Morales-Colon was fleeing the scene of a burglary on Springfield Street that officers were responding to.
At-large for a month after Farrington was hurt, Morales-Colon was arrested and charged last week and held without bail after his initial arraignment in Lawrence District Court on a lengthy list of charges, including assault with intent to murder.
Morales-Colon is now scheduled on Monday for a dangerousness hearing to determine if he is a danger to himself or the community at-large. His case has been moved to Newburyport District Court because the charges involve a police officer working in Lawrence and familiar to Lawrence District Court.
Due to the nature of the charges, the case will likely be presented to the Essex County grand jury for indictment.
If Morales-Colon is indicted, his case will be moved to Salem Superior Court where the penalties he faces if convicted will be more severe.
Morales-Colon was also charged with:
— Armed robbery;
— Breaking and entering in the night time;
— Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon;
—Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony;
—Possession of a firearm without a license;
— Assault and battery on a police officer causing serious injury.
— Resisting arrest when he was arrested on Sept. 2.
Farrington suffered serious leg and ankle injuries, requiring surgery, and a brain injury. He was immediately med-flighted to a Boston hospital where he underwent surgery and is now recuperating at home with his family.
According to police, Morales-Colon was one of three men involved in the Springfield Street incident — including one man who was killed in Pennsylvania just days later.
Juan Rivera, 28, died of a gunshot wound after an Aug. 9 incident in Allentown, Pennsylvania, authorities said. His death was ruled a homicide by the local coroner's office.
Another man was taken into custody by Lawrence police immediately after the Springfield Street incident.
Elisamuel Fernandez-Pagan, 32, of 138 South Union St., was arrested and charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.
His bail was set at $50,000 following his arraignment in Lawrence District Court.
Morales-Colon was arrested on Sept. 2 after police received information he was in the Park Street area of the city.
Detectives set up surveillance in the area and spotted Morales-Colon getting into an SUV. But when detectives pulled over the SUV, Morales-Colon "sprung from the vehicle and took off running on foot.”
Detectives said they chased him into a Park Street apartment building, where he was taken into custody.
Morales-Colon also had outstanding arrest warrants, police said.
