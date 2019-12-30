CONCORD — A former business owner who was convicted of Medicaid fraud in October was sentenced Monday to serve one and a half to three years in prison.
Six months of the sentence was suspended. Richard Gaudette, 63, of Danville, was ordered by a Merrimack County Superior Court judge to pay up to $110,805.24 in restitution to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
A jury found Gaudette guilty on Oct. 2 of engaging in a fraudulent scheme of submitting false claims for Medicaid payments with the intent to defraud the state. Gaudette had been the owner of Happy at Home Care and Assistance, LLC, a company licensed to provide in-home personal care to Medicaid beneficiaries.
Over four years, Gaudette claimed and received reimbursement for in-home personal care that was never provided. This included times when Happy at Home clients were not at home but instead were in hospitals, in nursing homes or deceased, according to New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.
Assistant Attorneys General Bryan Townsend II and Thomas Worboys prosecuted the case. Timothy Brackett of the attorney general’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigated the allegations against Gaudette after a referral from the Program Integrity Unit of the Department of Health and Human Services.
The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigates and prosecutes fraud by health care providers who treat Medicaid beneficiaries. Health care providers include, but are not limited to, hospitals, nursing homes, doctors, dentists, pharmacies, ambulance companies and anyone else who is paid for providing health care to Medicaid beneficiaries.
Anyone who would like to report a case of health care provider fraud is encouraged to call the the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit at 603-271-1246.