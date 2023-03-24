BOSTON — State prosecutors are increasingly relying heavily on "dangerousness" hearings to keep criminal suspects locked up ahead of trial, with a majority of the requests being made in Essex County courts, according to a review of state data.
In the fiscal year ending June 30, Massachusetts district attorneys requested so-called 58A hearings in 5,530 cases before the Superior Court, Boston municipal and district courts and juvenile courts, data from the Trial Court shows.
That's a more than 17% increase from fiscal year 2019, the data shows.
Statewide, prosecutors are on track to exceed those numbers this fiscal year, with 2,182 requests reported in the first two quarters. That's nearly 5% higher than the previous six-month period.
Nowhere is the number of dangerousness hearing requests higher than in Essex County, where prosecutors sought pre-trial detention in 1,426 cases before the Superior, district and juvenile courts in the last fiscal year, according to data.
In the first two quarters of the current fiscal year there were 58A hearing requests in at least 725 cases in Essex County courts, the data shows.
Courts in Lawrence, Lynn and Salem account for a sizable portion of the 58A requests, both regionally and statewide, the data shows.
Public defenders are critical of the state's use of dangerousness hearings, and have frequently pointed to Essex County's over-reliance on the law.
"Every year, Essex has more cases with dangerousness hearings than Suffolk and Middlesex counties – combined," said Patrick Hakes, attorney-in-charge of the Salem public defenders office. "There must come a time when we ask ourselves: Why is Essex an outlier, and is this system really working?"
Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker, who was sworn into office in January, said he is focused on the issue and "committed to understanding the data and the best ways to balance public safety and defendant rights."
"Many of these cases stem from serious crimes, involving firearms, domestic violence and sexual assault with force," he said in a statement. "We’re focused on this task and are already taking steps to ensure fairness and justice through all dangerousness proceedings."
The DAs office issued a list of "commitments" regarding the use of 58A petitions, including policies assessing defendants' dangerousness on a case-by-case basis, seeking alternate bail, and empowering prosecutors to make individualized decisions on bail requests.
Tucker's office said it also plans to track 58A cases over time to ensure the DA's policies are ensuring public safety while protecting the rights of the defendants.
Hakes noted that public defenders have had "preliminary conversations" with Tucker on the issue and "look forward to discussing how public defenders can help make the legal system in this county better."
"The first order of business must be reexamining the chronic overuse of dangerousness hearings," he said. "Our clients and our county deserve better."
To be sure, the Trial Court data doesn't track the 58A hearing requests or show how many of the petitions were ultimately approved by state judges.
The dangerousness law allows state prosecutors to request an order of pretrial detention for up to 180 days in felony cases. At a hearing, the judge listens to testimony and decides if the evidence shows a defendant is too dangerous to be released on bail or under pretrial conditions.
Under state law and a ruling of the state Supreme Judicial Court, judges must set bail at affordable levels and only consider what’s likely to ensure a defendant’s return to court.
On Beacon Hill, the debate over dangerous hearings has fallen largely along partisan lines with progressive Democrats pushing to curtail use of the law and Republicans arguing that the process should be expanded to protect victims from dangerous suspects who get released for their trials.
Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican who stepped down in January, pushed for years to update the state’s pre-detention bail laws to keep more dangerous criminals locked up ahead of trial, only to see the efforts rejected by Democratic lawmakers.
Baker had proposed widening the list of offenses triggering a dangerousness hearing to include sex offenses against children, burglary, arson, and assault and battery, among other crimes. He argued the law was full of loopholes that endangered victims of rape, sexual assault, and other violent crimes.
Tucker, a former Salem police chief and state lawmaker, backed many of Baker's proposed changes to the bail law as a candidate running for district attorney.
But public defenders argue that the state should be moving away from reliance on dangerousness hearings to keep suspects locked up.
"Once the judge decides a person is ‘dangerous’ and there are no alternatives to jail, the shockwaves touch our clients' loved ones, tarnish employment prospects, and disrupt every aspect of their lives," Hake said. "They are presumed guilty, and for those who are acquitted, there is no way give back the time and dignity lost to this punishment-first system."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
