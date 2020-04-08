David 'Buca' Christian succumbs to COVID-19

LAWRENCE — One thing David "Buca" Christian never wanted to miss was Saturday mornings with his "family" down at Hayes Tavern.
"He was like the glue," said Dan Laratonda, owner of the 167 So. Union St. establishment.
"We would all meet on Saturday mornings and kid around with each other. It was always a good time. ... It won't be the same without Buca," Laratonda said Wednesday.
Christian, 57, who was widely known locally by his nickname "Buca," died late Monday night at Lawrence General Hospital from complications of COVID-19 coronavirus.
He's believed to be one of at least five COVID-19 deaths in Lawrence.
Christian graduated from Methuen High School, served in the U.S. Coast Guard and previously worked for several local grocery chains including the former Kealey Farms, Market Basket and Stop and Shop.
A resident of the city's Tower Hill neighborhood, he also worked part-time as a bartender at local venues including Hayes Tavern and the Calumet Club.
His nickname was derived from his love of Sambuca, an Italian liqueur, Laratonda said.
In recent years, he was disabled and struggled with illnesses and conditions.
Still, even with health setbacks, Christian organized a variety of raffles and fundraisers, including an annual golf tournament to benefit the Lawrence Boys & Girls Club.
"He was just good, all-around guy. He was like a brother to me. We were very close," said Laratonda.
Raquel Centeno met Christian when they were both working as bartenders at Hayes Tavern. She said she was immediately drawn to him because of his character.
"He was the most generous and kindhearted person I knew," she said.
On Sundays, she and Christian watched "Phantom Gourmet" together and sometimes would go to try out the restaurants.
He dearly loved his dog, Wally, she said.
At Hayes Tavern, everyone's life is an open book, Centeno said, and it's sad they all can't be together now due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tavern is temporarily closed and people are urged to stay at home and away from each other due to the virus' highly contagious nature.
City Councilor Marc Laplante said he met Christian "through Facebook several years ago because of his interest in local politics."
"He loved Hayes Tavern where he would hold court. Everyone knew him and he knew everyone there," Laplante said.
Both Laratonda and Centeno said Christian was very apprehensive about COVID-19 and knew it could harm him.
"He didn't deserve this. It's a shame this is why he's gone," Laratonda said.
A Go Fund Me has been established to raise money for Christian's burial. Any left over funds will be donated to the Lawrence Boys and Girls Club.
A celebration of Christian's life will be held at a future date at Hayes Tavern, Laratonda said.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.