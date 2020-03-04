METHUEN — Investigators within the Department of Children and Families have reversed their own ruling that Dean Gaudet, a fired Methuen teacher, physically abused two students.
Gaudet and his attorney, Peter Pasciucco, followed up DCF’s initial decision with a request for it to be reviewed by the Fair Hearing Unit, according to Pasciucco.
A Feb. 14 letter from the Fair Hearing Unit explains “the Department did not have sufficient evidence to support its decision.”
DCF and local police started examining Gaudet’s behavior at the request of school officials, who were exploring allegations that Gaudet touched several students and made them feel uncomfortable with certain looks.
Gaudet, a 55-year-old Salem, New Hampshire, man, was fired in May 2019 after working 25 years as a technology teacher in Methuen Public Schools. At the time, he worked at Timony Grammar School. Before that he was at Comprehensive Grammar School.
As Massachusetts law entitles, Gaudet requested that an arbitrator hear why he was fired and decide whether he should be reinstated and given back pay. The arbitrator took DCF's initial ruling, that Gaudet was guilty of touching the students, into consideration.
He was successful in the arbitration hearing, which cost $14,000 and was split between Gaudet and Methuen Public Schools.
Gaudet's salary for the 2018-19 school year was $88,872 and $90,649 for the 2019-20 school year, according to records provided by the school district.
After two days of hearing from people involved, Arbitrator Elizabeth Neumeier reasoned that a female student who claimed Gaudet touched her breast did not appear upset enough, and the school did not make a strong case for a boy who said Gaudet slipped a hand into the back of his pants.
Superintendent Brandi Kwong has remained firm that Gaudet should not be rehired. A pending lawsuit in Essex Superior Court filed by attorneys for the school district requests that a judge overrule the arbitrator’s decision.
“Dean is 110% innocent and will do whatever it takes to clear his name. This whole ordeal was mismanaged from the beginning by Dr. Kwong,” Pasciucco said.
Kwong did not respond when asked to comment for this article.
Pasciucco said his client has “every intention to pursue civil remedies against the town and DCF.”
DCF involvement began Dec. 20, 2018, when the department received eight reports alleging that Gaudet sexually abused children.
While screening each of the allegations, DCF workers supported two instances of physical abuse, but not sexual abuse.
“The Department determined that there was insufficient evidence to support a finding of sexual abuse of either child and should have rested on that decision,” the latest decision reads.
In one of the instances, a 13-year-old boy said Gaudet was standing behind him in computer class, hovering, while helping with a project. The boy said he felt Gaudet’s hand go into the back of his pants and touch his skin.
The student said he jumped out of his chair and asked the teacher what he was doing.
Teachers said the boy cried while being interviewed about what happened and had his head down while discussing the incident, indicating to them that he was emotional.
The district later received a call from the student’s mother, who reported that her son “had become quiet and withdrawn following the incident with Mr. Gaudet.”
Kwong said the boy was too upset to testify at the arbitration hearing.
The secondary DCF investigation found that the boy being less outgoing at home “was not sufficient to support such a finding” that Gaudet touched him inappropriately.
In the second incident, a girl accused Gaudet of draping his arm around her shoulders and touching her breast for three to four seconds.
During her initial interview with DCF workers, she commented “there have been a lot of rumors” going around about Gaudet. She said he “does fun projects” and she would like to “see him come back to teach.”
DCF said the girl was believed in the first place because she stated that she “felt nervous and scared as well as needing to get away from the situation.”