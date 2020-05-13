LAWRENCE — The death toll at the city's largest skilled nursing center continues to rise amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
But officials at Mary Immaculate Nursing/Restorative Center are happy to report more than a dozen residents have recovered from the coronavirus.
As of May 11, some 48 "COVID positive" residents at Mary Immaculate, all with underlying health issues, had died, spokesperson Karen Sullivan said.
"We are also pleased to report that 13 residents have recovered from the virus and are now recuperating," Sullivan wrote in a statement.
In Lawrence as of Tuesday night there were 2,337 positive COVID cases and 98 attributed deaths, according to figures compiled by the state's Department of Public Health.
The deaths at Mary Immaculate represent roughly half of the COVID deaths in the city. With 231 beds, it is the largest nursing facility in both the city and the state.
"We share the community's concern and heartbreak as we continue to work tirelessly to mitigate the devastating toll the COVID-19 virus is having on the frail seniors entrusted to us for care," Sullivan wrote.
Sullivan noted COVID-19 has not just affected patients.
"We had 70 staff members test positive, which is reflective of the infiltration of the virus in the community," she noted.
As of Wednesday, 29 staffers had recovered and returned to work, she said.
"To ensure that we had adequate clinical staff in-house to care for residents, we received nursing support from Covenant Health hospitals until our own staff members could return to work," Sullivan said.
All residents and staff have been tested with assistance from the National Guard. In early March, visitors and new admissions were prohibited due to COVID.
"This created challenges for families who understandably wanted to see their loved ones but hoped to limit the spread of the virus," Sullivan said.
Staffers were also required to wear masks and their travel was limited. Also, workers in resident-care settings wear full personal protective equipment (PPE) and all "high touch surface areas" are cleaned thoroughly daily.
Social distancing, with the exception of resident-care situations, is strictly enforced and "group programs including community dining have been suspended," she said.
Sullivan has previously noted many patients stay at Mary Immaculate for extended periods of time, even years, and develop bonds with workers.
"We recognize the toll this has taken on our staff," she said. "Residents at skilled nursing facilities, like MI, call this home. Our staff know them well and their families well. This has been an extremely difficult time — probably the most challenging of those of us in healthcare have ever encountered."
"We continue to be so grateful for the resilience of our employees ... some of whom have left work because they were sick, did all they could to recover, and who now are back at work with smiles on their faces," she added.
