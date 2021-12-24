METHUEN — Seven hundred children across the Merrimack Valley will have a very merry Christmas thanks to elves at Debbie’s Treasure Chest who distributed more than 3,000 toys Saturday at Methuen High School.
Following a month-long donation drive organized by Methuen High School junior Samantha Kendall, toys collected from residents, businesses and private donors were handed out over the weekend to children in need for the eighth year in a row.
According to Debbie’s Treasure Chest founder Linda Harvey, this year’s drive was the biggest yet — with many hands making light work.
“I’m so proud of Sam Kendall and our Methuen High volunteers from the Susan Paul Sirkman Leadership Program at Debbie’s Treasure Chest. I am so thrilled to be part of a giving and kind community,” said Harvey, who founded the Methuen-based nonprofit with her daughters Maxine and Talia Harvey in 2007. “Our goal to change the world one child at a time is happening this holiday season.”
As Debbie’s Treasure Chest did with its previous winter coat drive, boxes were placed throughout the city — including at City Hall and the Methuen Police Department — for residents to donate new, unwrapped toys over the last month. And, as Harvey explained, they sure did donate.
“We had trucks, makeup, arts and crafts, sports equipment, dolls, teen gifts — and tons of dinosaurs,” Harvey said, naming off items that lined the tables inside Methuen High’s cafeteria Saturday morning. Barbies, board games and technology gifts like wireless chargers and bluetooth headphones were also popular items.
Starting at 10 a.m., Harvey said, social workers, school counselors, representatives from Methuen Arlington Neighborhood, or MAN, Inc., and others served as elves and started to shop for children they identified as needing a helping hand this holiday.
The careful thought that went into choosing gifts brought a tear to many on Saturday, Harvey said.
“Everyone came in and the first thing they asked was if it was one gift per child. We said, ‘Oh no, we want these kids to have a holiday season like any other child,” Harvey explained. “Some social workers were crying while picking out gifts because they couldn’t believe it. The thought that went into picking out gifts was so individualized. It was so fulfilling — a wonderful day.”
Youth from Methuen, North Andover, Andover, Lawrence and Haverhill will benefit from the gifts donated. Some recipients are in foster care, while others come from families unable to provide a little extra at holiday time, according to Harvey.
Methuen Police Officer Derek Licata has been involved with the toy drive since 2014, when Linda Harvey’s daughter, Talia, called and asked if the department would partner with Debbie’s Treasure Chest.
The drive started as a small giving tree housed just at the Methuen Police Department where employees would choose tags to fulfill individual holiday wishes for children. Then another giving tree was added at Lawrence District Court. Next thing the Debbie’s Treasure Chest team knew, the drive evolved into what it is today.
“It means so much to be able to provide for kids who otherwise wouldn’t have anything for Christmas,” Licata said. “This is why I support Debbie’s Treasure Chest: It’s not like national toy drives like Toys for Tots. When you donate to Toys for Tots, the toy goes into a bin and you don’t know where that toy goes, but when you donate to Debbie’s Treasure Chest, those toys go right to kids in the Merrimack Valley. It’s a great feeling to work with the community to make sure these kids have a nice Christmas.”
Toys not distributed Saturday were dropped off at the pediatric units of Lawrence General and Holy Family Hospitals, Harvey said.