ANDOVER — Andover might be facing a financial obstacle in either updating or building a new Andover High School.
While official cost estimates are still pending, the project’s price tag may exceed the town’s debt limit, according to a memo sent from Town Manager Andrew Flanagan to members of the School Committee.
The debt limit is the maximum amount of money a municipality can borrow, but there are a number of projects that can be exempt. This project could cause the town to hit the debt limit because it’s going forward without assistance from the Massachusetts School Building Authority. Projects done in partnership with the MSBA, which offers financial assistance with building projects, don’t count toward a city’s debt limit.
The town chose to move forward with the project without the help of the MSBA after the 10th rejection while arguing that with the rising costs of building projects, it was not worth waiting. School officials also said it was unlikely the town would be approved while a current elementary school construction project was still going on.
This has put the town in a unique situation, Flanagan said.
“I don’t think there are many communities that have faced it,” Flanagan said. “I don’t see a way the project can move forward without this matter being resolved.”
While there are not yet any official cost estimates for the project, Andover’s debt limit is currently $510,206,160 — equal to 5% of the value of property in the town — with about $409 million in remaining debt limit capacity.
Flanagan said that unfortunately many of the possible solutions would be out of the town’s control.
In the memo Flanagan outlined three possible fixes. Two options would be legislative solutions that would allow the project to be excluded from the debt limit. He added that while the situation is unusual right now he expects other cities and towns to be facing this same problem in the coming years.
The third option would be to increase the town’s debt limit, which would require approval from the state Municipal Finance Oversight Board.
Flanagan said the town may be in a holding pattern until the Legislature makes a decision, with the earliest answers coming at the end of the summer. He added the problem may impact the overall schedule of the project. A draft timeline, shown during a past Select Board meeting, had the project being voted on at a January 2024 Town Meeting.
The memo continues that even if the project price tag comes in under the debt limit, “it would not be advisable for the Town to utilize the majority of the available capacity for any particular project.”
“The Town would be severely constrained in its ability to meet future and unexpected capital needs,” Flanagan wrote.
The Andover High School Building Project was launched because the current high school suffers from overcrowding, according to school officials. The full scope of the project is also yet to be determined. The building committee will make a decision to recommend either an addition/renovation or a new building by the end of April, according to a draft timeline.
Cost estimates for the project were supposed to be revealed at a meeting of the High School Building Committee on Thursday, but the meeting was canceled. Mark Johnson, the chair of the committee, said the group was not yet prepared to present the cost estimate and tax impact analysis and is now targeting a March 30 meeting for the presentation.
Flanagan said in the memo that the town, while awaiting costs estimates, is starting to have discussions with the legislative delegation, bond counsel, financial advisors and the MSBA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.