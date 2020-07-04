"When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation."
--The Declaration of Independence
METHUEN -- With those words, the city and its Historical Society launched a new tradition Saturday morning at Meetinghouse Hill.
Starting about 10 a.m., local officials, residents and their families gathered for a public reading of the Declaration of Independence followed by the opening of the historic cemetery for people to tour and explore.
The site was chosen for its ties to the Revolutionary War, which started in 1775 and ended in 1783 with the United States of America gaining independence from Great Britain.
The cemetery -- the city's oldest -- is the final resting place of 47 Revolutionary War Minutemen and soldiers as well as four soldier of the earlier French and Indian War and two soldiers from the War of 1812.
Posters, placed by the graves of soldiers whose homes are still standing in Methuen, gave some information about the Minuteman and a description and picture of the house.
Methuen resident Frank Sapienza attended the event with his daughter, Hannah, 15, to listen to the reading and then to walk around the cemetery.
He estimated 50 to 60 people made it to the event.
"I thought it was very moving," he said, adding that it was interesting "to learn about the houses in Methuen where they (the soldiers) lived."
The cemetery itself has a long history, having been established in 1726 by a committee made up of local residents Thomas Whittier, James Davis and Richard Swan.