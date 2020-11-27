NORTH ANDOVER — After serving two terms, Phil DeCologero has announced that he will not be seeking re-election to the Board of Selectmen. DeCologero, 33, said that he made the decision to leave the board so he could spend more time with his family.
“When I first got elected, my wife and I had a 3-year-old daughter named Sophia and then in my first term we added a second daughter and then a third daughter,” he said. “I now have a 9-year-old, a 5-year-old and a 3-year-old.”
DeCologero said he hopes the person who takes his place is among a younger demographic because the town has trouble retaining young people due to “affordability issues.”
“It's important as a community to focus on the youth, also we are looking to support and attract young families, not just young families who are new to town,” he said. “There are also people who spend their whole lives in town, who go through the school system, they grow up, they go to college and a lot of them struggle being able to find a way back to town because of affordability issues.”
DeCologero is currently the executive director of the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce. Prior to that, he worked two stints at Methuen City Hall, the first from 2012-2014 as Mayor Steve Zanni's executive assistant and the second, from 2016-2018, as Zanni's chief of staff. The year prior to getting elected to the board in 2015, DeCologero ran for state representative and lost.
He's also worked in higher education as the assistant director of admissions at Fisher College.
Chris Nobile, the board's chair, said he's going to miss Phil's advocacy and passion for the community.
“We're going to miss Phil's energy, advocacy and enthusiasm for the betterment of all of North Andover,” said Nobile. “We've been more responsive and stronger advocates for our community with Phil on the team.”
The board's next election is on March 30.