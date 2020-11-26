DERRY — Residents will have a chance to show off their best outdoor holiday designs as the town hosts a “Decorate Derry” event this holiday season. Derry Parks and Recreation is leading the charge to give people the opportunity to participate in a home decorating contest.
Residents can begin decorating their homes and landscapes and then submit photos to be placed on the town’s Facebook pages after the Dec. 6 deadline.
Then people can go onto the social media pages and “Like” the photos. Photos with the most positive likes will be crowned top decorating champion and prizes will be awarded.
There will be three top winners. Judging takes place from Dec. 7 through Dec. 18. Prizes are $500, $300 and $200 for the top three and prizes will be gift cards to local businesses.
For more information, call 603-432-6136.
Grab-n-go meals program continues
HAVERHILL — The grab-n-go meal sites at the Hunking School, Consentino School, Nettle School and J.G. Whittier School will continue to operate daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at Haverhill High School from 3 to 4 p.m.
From Nov. 30 to Dec. 11, additional grab-n-go sites will be offered at Tilton Upper (415 Primrose St.), Tilton Lower at 60 Grove St. and the YMCA on Winter Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A mobile grab-n-go site will be located at the Northside Condominiums during this two week period and will run from 11 to 11: 45 a.m.
Free grab-n-go meals are available for the entire school year. All children and teens 18 and under can receive free meals in Haverhill. No registration or ID is required.
For more information, contact Anna Perracchio at 978-374-3416.
Santa Tour planned
PLAISTOW — The Plaistow Fire Department's annual Santa Tour takes place Sunday, Dec. 20. The tour will begin at approximately 9 a.m. and will continue throughout the day. This event is weather dependent and can change at any time. For updates as to where Santa will be, visit Plaistow Santa Tour Event page on Facebook.