'Defend Your Police' mobile billboard visits Lawrence 

LAWRENCE — Police Chief Roy Vasque did not request it, but he was happy to see a truck with a positive message about policing parked on Common Street Thursday.
The truck, with a signboard attached that reads "Defend Your Police" was parked right across the street from City Hall near the flagpoles on the Campagnone Common.
"They are our friends, family and neighbors. Like us, they work to provide for their families ... Like us the vast majority are good. As a direct result of this horrendous tragedy, we are in the midst of the greatest police reform in the history of the free world," reads a message on the signboard.
Calls for police reform occurred nationally after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in late May. Four police officers were charged in connection with his death and are awaiting trial.
The mobile billboard urges people to "Come out of the shadows and be heard" and share their stories and messages of encouragement on the DefendYourPolice.Com website.
Vasque said he has seen the signboard and truck parked elsewhere in the Merrimack Valley.
Acknowledging anti-police sentiment in the country, Vasque said he and the Police Department are fortunate to have so much support in Lawrence.
"It's nice to see the message of appreciation and support," he said.
A contact for Defend Your Police could not be reached for comment for this story.
