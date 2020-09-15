SALEM, Mass. — A defense attorney for a teen accused of stabbing a state trooper on the highway with a box cutter said his client "lacks criminal responsibility" for the December 2019 attack.
Saying he had an expert report attached, attorney John Morris on Monday filed the motion on behalf of Nathan Aguilar, 18, of Melrose, in Salem Superior Court on Monday.
Attorneys are now scheduled to meet in mid-November to argue the motion, and possibly others, before a Superior Court judge.
Morris also wants the expert report attached to the motion to be impounded — sealed from review by the press and public.
Aguilar was charged with stabbing state Trooper Steven Torosian at an Interstate 495 work site in Amesbury on Dec. 12, 2019.
He was paralyzed from the neck down after being shot by the trooper, according to court documents.
After he was shot, Aguilar was flown to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and arraigned the next morning from his hospital bed on charges of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault and battery.
He was indicted by the Essex County grand jury in June on the assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge, a felony.
Torosian suffered numerous cuts to his left arm and was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was treated and released that afternoon. The trooper was assigned to the Andover state police barracks at the time of the attack.
By legal definition, a person is lacking in criminal responsibility if he or she suffers from a mental disease or defect, and as a result, is substantially unable to appreciate the criminality or wrongfulness of the conduct or unable to conform his conduct to the requirements of the law.
A police report of the incident showed that a construction worker saw Aguilar get out of a brown Honda Odyssey, walk to Torosian's parked cruiser, and make "several stabbing motions" at the trooper.
The witness then told police he heard a gunshot and saw Aguilar fall to the ground. Torosian got out of his cruiser and kicked the box cutter away from him.
Aguilar had spinal fusion surgery afterward. He is autistic and has no previous criminal record, authorities said previously.
He was not in court Monday. Morris said Aguilar was "confined to a bed, paralyzed from the neck down."
Aguilar's mother listened in to the court hearing via telephone.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.