FIRST ESSEX DISTRICT
Pavel Payano, a Democrat from Lawrence is running unopposed.
SECOND ESSEX & MIDDLESEX DISTRICT
Note: The Second Essex & Middlesex District has been recently reconfigured based on the 2020 Census. It includes Wilmington, Tewksbury, Andover, and parts of North Andover, Haverhill, Merrimac and Amesbury.
BARRY R. FINEGOLD, Andover, Democrat
Age: 51
Profession: Lawyer
What do you believe you would bring to the office should you be elected?I will continue to bring common sense, hard work and leadership to the office of State Senate. I will bring a bipartisan approach, working across the aisle to deliver for my constituents. I will bring a wealth of experience, institutional knowledge, and a commitment to providing high quality constituent services to this district, something I believe is a cornerstone of good government. During my time in office I have helped thousands of constituents get the help they need on issues both large and small, from helping cut red tape to ensuring hundreds of families were made whole in the wake of the Columbia Gas disaster.
What are key issues for you?My key issues include: Education, ensuring our students have the funds and 21st century facilities they need to get a great education; Increasing public safety by securing funding for Police and Fire; Economic development, securing funding for the Industrial Park and ensuring we keep our small and local businesses strong; Public Transportation, bringing money back helping improve the Haverhill/Andover commuter rail line; Fighting for our Seniors, including pushing for senior property tax relief to help those who built our communities to stay in them.
SALVATORE PAUL DeFRANCO, Haverhill, Republican.
Age: 36
Profession: Owner Battle Grounds Coffee Company
What do you believe you would bring to the office should you be elected?As a former Navy SEAL, I have dedicated my life to service, and I’ve never shied away from a challenge. When I was left for dead after being hit by a car in San Diego, I made a full recovery and built a small business from the ground up. I understand the importance of leadership, integrity, and hard work. As your next State Senator, I’ll bring our values to the State House – hard work, integrity, and commitment to the people I serve.
What are key issues for you?The State Senate is broken — We’ve seen more spending, more regulation, and our politicians giving driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants (they voted for it twice!).
The results? Higher inflation, more taxes, and the safety of our communities are put at risk. Not to mention the fact that electricity bills are set to skyrocket thanks to lousy policy championed by Democrats in the Senate.
I’ll fight inflation by reining in out-of-control spending, I’ll push for tax cuts to keep money in the pockets of taxpayers, and I’ll stand with our police to ensure they have the resources they need to keep us safe.
