LAWRENCE — Sentencing is scheduled for Thursday for a Lawrence man convicted of killing his girlfriend in 2016 in front of their 4-year-old son.
Emilio LaRosa was found guilty of first-degree murder by extreme atrocity and cruelty by a jury following a four-day trial in Salem Superior Court.
The mandatory sentence for first-degree murder is life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The jury deliberated for roughly four hours before also finding DeLarosa, 38, guilty of violating a protective restraining order.
DeLarosa murdered his girlfriend, Wanda Rosa, 29, in her 5 Tudor St. apartment in Methuen on Sept. 12, 2016.
The couple had both been sleeping in bed with their son, then age 4.
DeLarosa attacked Rosa, choking and killing her after she got up to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night.
The boy, Ethan Rosa, now age 11, testified during the trial that his father killed his mother. He also said he he tried to get this father to stop.
Tudor Street neighbors also testified they heard Ethan asking his father to stop.
DeLarosa testified in his own defense, admitting he killed Rosa but saying he “snapped.”
Rosa’s family and friends are expected to make or submit victim impact statements to the court at DeLarosa’s sentencing.
“We will be there,” said Millie Rosa, Wanda’s mother, who is now raising Ethan, when reached Monday.
She and members of her family attended the entire trial, over which Judge Salim Tabit.
The sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in Salem Superior Court, according to court records.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.